'Peak Diplomat Moment': India’s New Ambassador To China Gives Tour Of Indian Embassy At Beijing In Fluent Mandarin; Video Goes Viral

India's newly appointed Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, is winning praise online after a video showed him speaking fluent Mandarin while introducing various sections of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

In the video, Doraiswami takes viewers through the embassy premises, explaining the different departments that help strengthen ties between India and China. Speaking confidently in Mandarin, he highlighted the embassy's cultural, consular, economic, and commercial wings, offering a glimpse into the institution's day-to-day functions.

Highlighting shared civilisational links

One of the notable moments in the video came when the ambassador showcased a statue of Rabindranath Tagore housed within the embassy complex. He spoke about the Nobel laureate’s historic visit to China nearly a century ago and emphasized the deep cultural connections shared by the two nations.

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Doraiswami also underscored the significance of India and China as two of the world's oldest and largest civilizations, stressing the importance of continued people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Social media applauds his language skills

The ambassador's command of Mandarin quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom praised his linguistic abilities and diplomatic approach.

One user wrote, "Mr. Ambassador, your Mandarin introduction is impressive. I saw it when just it moved from Jiangguo men to Liangma. Embassy building also impressive. I wish you be the best Ambassador for India-China relationship not only for a handful either elite or toe licker or arm candies."

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Another commenter highlighted his versatility as a diplomat, saying, "He is one of the best diplomats of India. I got the opportunity to see him in Indo-Bangladesh IT Park project. He was fluent and eloquent in his Bengali speech."

A third user stressed the value of meaningful diplomacy over grand gestures, commenting, "Theatrics not, the thoughtful Diplomacy will yield the best results."

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Experienced diplomat takes charge in Beijing

Doraiswami is regarded as one of India's most experienced diplomats. Before taking up his assignment in Beijing, he served in several key diplomatic roles, including as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. His latest appearance has reinforced his reputation as a skilled communicator capable of engaging audiences across languages and cultures.