Patna Police Didi Slaps Man After Alleged Misbehaviour, He Hits Her Back; 22-Year-Old Arrested - VIDEO |

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar’s Patna after allegedly misbehaving with a woman police personnel and slapping her during a confrontation, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm on September 30 when a team of ‘police didis’ was conducting a patrol in the area. The personnel reportedly stopped three young men after noticing their suspicious activities.

Man allegedly misbehaves with woman cop

During the interaction, one of the youths, identified as Pradeep Kumar, allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. A video of the incident shows a heated confrontation between the cops and the three men.

The footage reportedly shows one of the women police personnel slapping Kumar, following which he allegedly struck her back.

The confrontation continued for nearly a minute, with the police personnel and the three youths seen arguing before the men eventually fled the location.

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CCTV footage helps police trace accused

Following the incident, police began efforts to identify the three men involved. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and subsequently traced Pradeep Kumar.

Police arrested Kumar in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to locate the other two accused persons.

Raids are being conducted at different locations to trace and arrest the remaining two accused, police said.

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Who are ‘police didis’?

The ‘police didi’ initiative involves women police personnel being deployed near schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The teams are intended to enhance the safety of female students and respond to issues involving women and girls in areas around educational institutions.

The police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and locate the remaining accused.