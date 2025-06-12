 Passenger's 'Non-Functional AC' Complaint On Air India Flight Before Ahmedabad Tragedy Goes Viral
Passenger's 'Non-Functional AC' Complaint On Air India Flight Before Ahmedabad Tragedy Goes Viral

The claims gained traction when news anchor Nabila Jamal described the videos as containing "chilling" details about the aircraft's condition prior to the crash.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

An X user, Akash Vatsa, has posted videos claiming to show malfunctioning systems aboard the same Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved in Thursday's fatal Ahmedabad crash – just two hours before the tragedy occurred. Vatsa stated he had flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the aircraft earlier that day.

The footage appears to show significant operational issues during his flight. "The AC isn't working - people are using magazines to fan themselves," Vatsa says in the video, while also pointing out non-functional entertainment screens and cabin lighting. "Air India is considered the worst airline in the world. This is their Dreamliner 787," he says in the video.

The claims gained traction when news anchor Nabila Jamal described the videos as containing "chilling" details about the aircraft's condition prior to the crash. However, the posts sparked controversy, with several aviation commentators criticising what they called sensationalist reporting.

"This is highly irresponsible, clickbaity journalism," countered one industry observer. "On most, if not all, Air India flights - especially older Dreamliners - the AV systems and lights frequently don't work. How is this 'chilling'? Just last month I was on a 787 where nothing worked either - it's common on their older planes."

