Passenger Spots Cockroaches In Food Area Of IndiGo Flight, Here's How Aviation Company Responded

No one desires to encounter unpleasant insects during air travel; discovering a cockroach can result in a dreadful journey.

A flyer on an IndiGo plane has shared a video on social media showing a cluster of cockroaches crawling through the food area of the plane.

Journalist Tarun Shukla shared a video of cockroaches on X, expressing hope that IndiGo would take appropriate measures to prevent flyers from facing such an experience.

"Cockroaches in the food area of a plane (or anywhere, for that matter) are truly awful. One hopes IndiGo takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happened, given that it normally flies relatively new Airbus A320s," wrote Tarun along with sharing the video.

In another tweet he shared the IndiGo's response after video shared by him went viral.

In its response, IndiGo acknowledged the video showing an unclean corner in one of their aircraft.

"Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures," said IndiGo.

"At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," the aviation company further added.

In April of last year, a passenger shared a video of a cockroach crawling on their table while he was eating.

A similar situation was faced by a passenger in October 2022 when he spotted a cockroach inside the flight from Patna to Delhi.