Parisians Are Gathering In IKEA To Seek Relief From Heatwave; Viral Shows People Resting Inside Store - WATCH

A viral video from Paris is drawing attention online after showing dozens of people using an IKEA store as a cool retreat during one of Europe's most intense heatwaves in recent years.

Shared on X, the clip was posted with the caption, "People in Paris at IKEA to get some AC relief from the heat wave." Another line over the video reads, "POV: The Paris heatwave turned IKEA into a lounge."

Instead of browsing furniture, many visitors are seen relaxing on showroom sofas, beds and armchairs. Some are lying on display mattresses, others are chatting with friends, scrolling through their phones, or using handheld fans while enjoying the air-conditioned environment.

The scenes have resonated with viewers, highlighting how extreme weather is changing everyday routines and prompting people to look for creative ways to escape dangerous temperatures.

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Europe faces one of its hottest early summers

The viral moment comes as much of Western Europe experiences an exceptionally severe heatwave. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and parts of southern England have all recorded temperatures well above seasonal norms, with several regions seeing daytime highs climb into the upper 30s and even above 40°C.

Scientists have linked the extreme temperatures to a combination of a persistent high-pressure system, cloudless skies and a surge of hot air moving northward from North Africa. These conditions have intensified the heat and prolonged the unusually hot spell across the region.

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Experts have repeatedly warned that climate change is making heatwaves more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense across Europe, increasing risks to public health and infrastructure.

France introduces measures to protect residents

The soaring temperatures have disrupted daily life across France. Local authorities have introduced emergency measures to help residents cope with the heat, including restrictions and temporary school closures in some areas.

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Health services have also faced growing pressure as elderly people, children and those with underlying medical conditions remain especially vulnerable during prolonged periods of extreme heat. Officials have urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and spend time in cool, air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Reports indicate that approximately 1,000 excess deaths were recorded in France over a four-day period during the exceptional June heatwave, underlining the potentially deadly impact of extreme temperatures.