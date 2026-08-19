Paranormal Or AI? Eerie Egypt CCTV Captures Woman Suddenly Falling Down Stairs; Video Leaves Internet Divided - WATCH

An unsettling CCTV clip allegedly recorded in Egypt has taken social media by storm, with viewers struggling to explain a bizarre moment involving a woman, a cat and what appears to be an invisible force.

The footage, which has been widely circulated online, shows a woman walking down a staircase inside a building. Everything initially appears ordinary. However, things take an unexpected turn when she pauses midway and looks toward a cat climbing the stairs.

Woman suddenly falls as cat passes her

The woman appears to watch the cat as it approaches. Moments later, the two cross paths.

Almost immediately after the cat moves past her, the woman abruptly falls to the floor. The movement is so sudden that some viewers believe she appears to have been pushed, despite nobody visibly standing close to her.

There is no obvious person on the staircase who could explain the dramatic fall, which has become one of the main reasons the video has generated so much speculation.

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Viral video sparks AI debate

The unusual CCTV footage quickly spread across social media, with many users questioning whether it is genuine. Some viewers believe the strange movement could indicate that the clip was generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Others have taken a more supernatural interpretation, suggesting that the woman may have reacted to something that cannot be seen on camera.

The discussion intensified after the video was shared on X by the account ‘dailydastak.in’. The post reportedly attracted more than 6 million views, prompting thousands of reactions and theories.

One user wrote, “When the antichrist comes, people are going to say that it's ai.”

Another simply commented, “This has to be AI.”

A third user offered a different explanation, writing, “She was already watching something come up, apart from the cat. Maybe she kind of sensed it beforehand.”

Social media users come up with bizarre theories

The comments quickly turned humorous as well as speculative. One person joked, “The cat made the mummy scared and the mummy hit the girl trying to save itself.”

Another commenter claimed, “Spirits operate at low frequency.”

A further reaction questioned the behaviour of the cat, saying, “This has to be AI, because what do you mean by cat did not even sense anything supernatural? Cats do not work like that.”

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The wildly different reactions demonstrate just how ambiguous the footage appears to viewers. Without additional camera angles or information about what happened immediately before and after the incident, the clip alone does not establish whether the fall was caused by another person, an accidental loss of balance, an editing effect or something else.

Is the CCTV footage really AI-generated?

There is currently no reliable evidence from the viral post itself proving that the footage was created with artificial intelligence. Likewise, the available clip does not establish that anything supernatural occurred.