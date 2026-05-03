'Pankha Saaf Kaise Karoge?': Kota Hostel Installs Grill Around Ceiling Fans In Light Of Rising Student Suicides; Netizens Unhappy - VIDEO

A viral video circulating on social media has reignited conversations about student well-being in Kota, Rajasthan, widely known as India’s coaching capital. The clip, shared by Instagram page @rvcjinsta, shows hostel rooms where ceiling fans appear to be enclosed within iron grills, reportedly as a preventive step against student suicides.

The footage quickly spread online, triggering strong reactions and raising questions about how institutions are responding to rising mental health concerns among competitive exam aspirants.

Why Kota is under scrutiny again

Kota attracts thousands of students every year preparing for highly competitive entrance exams like IIT-JEE and NEET. However, the city has also faced growing concern over student stress, academic pressure, and increasing reports of suicides in recent years.

Authorities, coaching institutes, and hostel operators have been attempting multiple safety interventions aimed at reducing self-harm risks among students living away from home.

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Safety modifications being explored

One of the major measures introduced in recent years includes redesigned ceiling fans fitted with spring-loaded or detachable mechanisms. These devices are engineered to give way under excessive weight, reducing the likelihood of fatal incidents.

While the viral video shows fans surrounded by metal grills, there is currently no official confirmation suggesting that such caging systems have been widely adopted across Kota hostels. Officials have primarily focused on structural redesigns rather than installing permanent enclosures.

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Focus shifts towards mental health support

Alongside physical safety changes, local administration has increasingly stressed psychological support for students. Hostels and coaching centres have been encouraged to conduct regular counselling sessions, track students’ emotional health more closely, and build stronger peer and mentorship support systems.

Experts have repeatedly emphasised that academic pressure, homesickness, isolation, and fear of failure often contribute to mental health struggles among aspirants, issues that require long-term emotional and institutional solutions.

Internet reacts with mixed opinions

The viral clip sparked intense debate online, with social media users divided over whether such measures address the real problem.

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“They will do everything but won’t improve education system," said one user.

“Grills can be a good alternative," another commented.

“The students might think of a few other ways," wrote a third.

“Hangs on the grill. Grill comes off. Break a rib. Hangs on the fan again. Two step verification," joked another user.

“Ab pankha saaf kaise krenge?" questioned another.

The debate highlights a deeper concern, whether physical safeguards alone can solve a complex mental health crisis. While preventive infrastructure may reduce immediate risks, many believe meaningful change will require reform in academic expectations, improved counselling access, and greater emotional support for students navigating intense competition.