Pakistan: Land allotted to build Indian equivalent of IIT turned into bakra mandi

Dr Umar Saif, who has been the former chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the former vice-chancellor of the Information Technology University, showed the sad state of the education reforms in Pakistan.
Saif took to Twitter to reveal that the land allocated in 2013 was to make the Indian equivalent of an IIT in Pakistan. Although, nine years down the line, what should have become a famous technology institute has turned into a bakra mandi (a market to sell and purchase goats).
Saif who has also been an advisor for the United Nations Development Programme revealed that the education institute did not start despite the land being allocated for the campus.
Reports floating online also suggest that many educational institutes are facing the threat of shutting down due to the reduction in funding. The government in Pakistan has decreased the budget marked for education, in result giving rise to a crisis.
