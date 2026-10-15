Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Backlash Over Marilyn Monroe AI Puzzle Post |

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has drawn criticism on social media after allegedly sharing an AI-generated puzzle featuring Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The post, which asked viewers to identify an object that appeared out of place in the image, sparked debate over the minister’s social media activity amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic, political and security challenges.

While some users interpreted the post as an attempt to engage with a viral online trend, others questioned whether a senior government official should be sharing such content at a time when the country faces several pressing issues.

Marilyn Monroe's AI Image Has A Modern-Day Clue

The puzzle featured Monroe in a scene supposedly set in 1956. The Hollywood star was depicted wearing shorts and a crop top, but a closer look revealed a modern smartwatch on her wrist. The device, which did not belong in the period setting, was the detail viewers were expected to identify.

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Asif, 77, allegedly reposted the image earlier this week with the word “Watch” accompanied by a smiling emoji, seemingly highlighting the anachronism in the picture.

However, the authenticity of the post remains unverified since Khawaja's account remains 'withheld' on X.

Social Media Users Question Minister's Priorities

The alleged post quickly attracted criticism, with several users arguing that Pakistan's Defence Minister should be concentrating on the country's political instability, economic difficulties and security concerns rather than engaging with online puzzles.

One user wrote, “Pakistan is drowning in economic, political, and security crises, with KP on the brink of imploding from within. In the meantime, its Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif is busy boosting his newly created fake “American woman" burner account.”

Another user speculated that Asif might have forgotten to switch between social media profiles, commenting, “Looks like Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif forgot to switch accounts.”

The reactions reflected wider frustration among some users, who felt that the content was inappropriate for someone holding a senior position in the country's government.

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The discussion also prompted sarcastic remarks about the minister's alleged interest in the image. One Instagram user wrote, “War shor to hoti rahegi, watching Marilyn Monroe is important," while another commented, “Bro be watching anything but the global state."

A user joked, “Defense ministers are just like us doom scrollers."

However, not everyone interpreted the caption as an inappropriate reference to Monroe. Some users pointed out that the word “Watch” appeared to refer directly to the modern accessory in the image.

One person defended the wording, saying, “Well he is talking about her watch which doesn’t belong in 1956."