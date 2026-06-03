'Owners Should Be Locked Same Way': Dog Rescued From Locked Car In Guwahati After Being Left in Extreme Heat for Hours

A pet dog was rescued from a locked car in Guwahati's Dispur area on Tuesday afternoon after concerned residents noticed the animal struggling inside the vehicle amid extreme heat and humidity.

Dog found trapped inside parked vehicle

According to local residents, the dog had reportedly been left inside the closed car from the morning hours. The vehicle remained parked in the area as temperatures rose throughout the day, creating dangerous conditions inside the cabin.

Passersby became alarmed after spotting the animal in visible distress. Witnesses said the dog appeared exhausted and uncomfortable as it remained confined inside the vehicle with no apparent ventilation.

As concern grew, locals gathered around the car and began looking for ways to help the trapped animal. The incident quickly drew attention from residents in the neighbourhood, many of whom feared for the dog's safety given the prolonged exposure to heat.

Rescue operation conducted

The dog was eventually rescued at around 1:30 PM after remaining inside the vehicle for several hours. Residents and animal welfare volunteers coordinated efforts to ensure the animal was safely removed from the car.

Following the rescue, the dog was handed over to a volunteer animal welfare organisation. The group has since taken the animal into its care and is monitoring its condition while providing necessary protection and recovery support.

The current health status of the dog has not been officially disclosed, but volunteers said the animal was safely secured after the rescue.

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Incident sparks concern over pet safety

The incident has triggered widespread discussion on social media and among local residents about responsible pet ownership. Animal welfare advocates have reiterated the dangers of leaving pets unattended inside parked vehicles, particularly during hot and humid weather conditions.

Experts warn that temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly within minutes, even if the vehicle is left in the shade or windows are partially open. Such conditions can lead to severe dehydration, heatstroke and, in extreme cases, death.

The rescue has prompted renewed calls for pet owners to exercise caution and ensure animals are never left alone inside parked vehicles, especially during periods of intense heat.