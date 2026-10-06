'Owners Fear Him': Tukaram Mundhe Hailed As 'Rockstar' By The New York Times For Maharashtra Food Safety Crackdown |

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has earned international attention after The New York Times featured him on its front page, calling him a “rock star” for his aggressive approach to food safety enforcement.

Known for his no-nonsense style of administration, Mundhe has conducted surprise inspections at restaurants, food outlets, warehouses and quick-commerce dark stores across Maharashtra. His inspections have resulted in temporary closures, licence suspensions and action against several well-known food businesses.

NYT Calls Mundhe A ‘Food Safety Celebrity’

The New York Times featured Mundhe on its front page with the headline, “In India, a Food Inspector Is a Rock Star”, accompanied by the strap, “Diners revere him and owners fear him.”

In its detailed report, the newspaper described Mundhe as a “food safety celebrity” and examined how his inspections have transformed him into a recognisable public figure. His actions have also brought greater attention to hygiene standards in restaurants and food businesses.

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Mundhe has previously been popularly referred to as “IAS Singham” because of his strict and uncompromising administrative style.

‘Good Governance Is Not About Making Headlines’

Reacting to the international coverage, Mundhe said that the purpose of his work was not to gain publicity but to improve the system and protect consumers.

“Good governance is not about making headlines but about making a difference,” Mundhe said.

He added that food safety was ultimately about safeguarding people, maintaining standards and creating trust between citizens and public institutions.

“When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works,” he said, adding that the NYT had captured “one such story from Maharashtra”.

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Restaurants, Food Outlets Face FDA Action

Since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner earlier this year, Mundhe has overseen a series of inspections targeting restaurants, food manufacturers, warehouses and other establishments.

Several establishments have faced temporary closures or licence-related action following inspections that allegedly uncovered hygiene lapses and food safety violations.

Popular chains including Domino’s and Pizza Hut were among the outlets that faced temporary closure after inspections reportedly found issues such as cockroaches and expired products at their premises.

The FDA’s action has also extended to some of Mumbai’s long-established food businesses, with certain outlets facing brief licence suspensions following inspections.

Why Tukaram Mundhe Has Become Popular

Mundhe’s strict enforcement has made him a controversial figure among some food businesses but a popular one among consumers concerned about hygiene.

Videos and reports of his surprise inspections have circulated widely, turning the FDA commissioner into a familiar face beyond government and administrative circles.

While establishments have faced action for alleged violations, Mundhe’s approach has also resonated with diners who want greater accountability from restaurants and food businesses.