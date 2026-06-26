'Owner Doesn't Deserve Pets': Dog Locked Inside Parked Car Amid Intense Heat Triggers Outrage; Lucknow Police Assure Action

A pet dog locked inside a parked car in Lucknow's Patrakarpuram Market has triggered widespread outrage after a viral video showed the animal barking inside the shut vehicle amid intense heat.

The video, recorded by a passerby, showed the dog trapped inside the car with all windows closed as temperatures continued to soar. Highlighting the danger, the man filming the incident pointed toward the dog and noted that temperatures inside a locked vehicle can rise much faster than outside, making the situation particularly dangerous for animals left unattended.

Eyewitnesses, according to social media reports, claimed that the dog remained inside the locked car for a considerable period while its owner was away, sparking criticism from onlookers.

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Onlookers call it negligence

The incident drew sharp reactions from people present at the market, many of whom described it as an act of negligence toward the animal.

Several bystanders questioned why the dog had been left inside the locked vehicle in such extreme weather, warning that the lack of ventilation could have led to serious consequences.

Police respond after video goes viral

Following the circulation of the viral video on social media, Lucknow Police responded publicly, stating that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned police station for appropriate action.

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Replying to the viral post, Lucknow Police said, "Regarding the case, the Gomtinagar police station has been informed for necessary action."

Animal welfare experts have consistently cautioned against leaving pets inside parked vehicles, especially during hot weather. Even if a vehicle is parked for a short duration, temperatures inside can rise rapidly, creating life-threatening conditions for animals. Experts warn that trapped pets face severe risks, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke due to poor ventilation and excessive heat buildup.