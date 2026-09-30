'Outrageous, She Must Be Sued': Kolkata Medical Intern Under Fire For Posting Blurred Episiotomy Surgery Photo, Breaching Patient Privacy

'Outrageous, Suspend Her License': Kolkata Medical Intern Under Fire For Posting Blurred Episiotomy Surgery Photo, Breaching Patient Privacy | Representational Image

A Kolkata medical intern who previously faced criticism online over a social media post featuring a newborn baby is once again at the centre of a social media controversy. A fresh image, allegedly shared by the same intern on Instagram, has sparked questions about patient privacy, consent and the professional boundaries doctors should maintain while posting on social media.

The latest controversy began after an X user shared a screenshot that they claimed was taken from the intern's Instagram story. The image appeared to show a medical procedure being carried out on a woman after childbirth. While the patient's private area was blurred, the procedure table and a surgical instrument could reportedly be seen in the frame.

Written across the image was the caption, “Silai bunai aata hai?"

The X user alleged that the image showed the intern performing an episiotomy, a surgical procedure sometimes carried out during childbirth. Sharing the screenshot, the user wrote, “Another gem from doctor madam. You got an audience, not the right to sell someone else’s dignity." Fresh controversy over patient consent

The post quickly triggered a debate over whether the patient had given permission for the photograph to be taken and subsequently shared online.

One user questioned whether blurring the patient's intimate area was enough to make the post acceptable. They wrote, “I mean how the f*ck is this justified. Even if she blurred the pic before uploading, she did have the original pic on her phone. Was the patient’s consent taken before clicking? Highly unlikely. Nobody would agree to that."

Others took a different view, arguing that the patient's identity was not visible in the image. One user defended the intern, saying, “She isn’t showing anyone’s face neither she is sharing personal details or any history related to patient. She is just showing that she is doing episiotomy."

The contrasting reactions have brought the issue of informed consent and the handling of patient photographs back into focus.

Questions over doctors sharing patient images online

The controversy also prompted criticism of medical professionals who post clinical images on social media for public consumption.

One commenter wrote, “Medicos these days are complete psychos," while another accused doctors who share such images of prioritising online attention over patient privacy.

“These people are idiots… Taking pics of patients without permission is prohibited but these f*cking idiots will do anything for fame & money… Im 100% sure she didn’t take patient’s permission & she isn’t using this for study purpose either… Its all about fame & money," the commenter alleged.

These claims about the intern's intentions remain allegations by social media users and have not been independently established.

Several users tagged the National Medical Commission while questioning the professional ethics involved in posting images from a delivery room.

One X user asked, “WTF! Isn’t this unethical? @NMC_BHARAT, are doctors allowed to post such pictures of their female patients on social media to get views and engagement? If not, this doctor appears to be a habitual offender,"