'Outrageous': 18-Year-Old Woman’s Head Shaved Over ₹1.7 Lakh Unpaid Bill In Bangkok Bar - VIDEO

18-Year-Old Woman’s Head Shaved Over Unpaid Bill In Bangkok Bar |

A host bar in Bangkok has come under intense scrutiny after an 18-year-old woman was filmed having her head shaved following a dispute over an unpaid bill of nearly 60,000 Thai baht (about $1,800).

The incident reportedly happened on August 25 in the Pinklao area of Bangkok and has since triggered a heated debate over whether the bar crossed the line by taking punishment into its own hands rather than allowing police to deal with the alleged unpaid tab.

The case came to wider public attention after footage of the incident was circulated on social media by Thai activist Chalida Phalamat, also known as Ton Aor Pen Nueng.

Woman allegedly used fake ID and ran up huge bar tab

According to reports, the young woman entered the Bangkok establishment using an allegedly falsified identification document. During her visit, she reportedly ordered food and more than 200 drinks, with the bill eventually reaching approximately 60,000 baht.

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When she allegedly attempted to leave without settling the account, bar employees stopped her.

The establishment reportedly claimed that the woman had previously been involved in similar unpaid-bill incidents at other venues. Other reports have said she had visited several host bars after discovering them through TikTok and had accumulated substantial bills.

However, the circumstances surrounding the previous incidents, as well as the competing accounts from the woman and the bar, remain disputed.

Bar staff used hair sale agreement instead of relying on police

Rather than immediately resolving the unpaid bill through the authorities, the bar manager reportedly arranged for the woman to sign an agreement described as a "hair purchase contract."

The reported value placed on her hair was around 3,000 baht, with that amount being applied toward the outstanding bill.

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Video footage shows the woman sitting in a white strapless dress while a man discusses the supposed transaction before a bartender begins cutting her hair with an electric razor.

A man behind the camera can be heard saying, "I am not taking advantage of you. This is the market rate. I will attach this for you. I am adding extra for this as well. Okay?"

The bartender then removes the woman's shoulder-length dark hair, eventually shaving her head down to the scalp.

The bar reportedly claimed that the hair was handed to one of its employees for donation, although reports have not established where the hair was ultimately donated.

Dispute over whether the woman truly consented

One of the most controversial aspects of the case is whether the woman genuinely agreed to have her head shaved.

The footage appears to show her accepting the so-called hair purchase agreement. However, subsequent accounts have raised questions about the circumstances under which the agreement was signed.

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The woman reportedly told authorities that she felt pressured during the confrontation and alleged that staff threatened violence. Her family has also disputed the suggestion that she knowingly agreed to have her entire head shaved.

The bar manager, meanwhile, has denied that violence was used and maintained that the woman and her mother agreed to the arrangement. In later comments, however, the manager reportedly apologised and acknowledged that the situation had gone too far.

Activists question why police were not called

The decision to shave the woman's head has attracted criticism from activists and others who argue that an unpaid bill should have been handled through the legal system.

Chalida Phalamat, who helped bring the incident to public attention, questioned why the bar did not simply contact police rather than imposing its own form of punishment.

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Critics have described the incident as potentially coercive and have questioned whether a contract signed during a tense confrontation can be regarded as genuine consent.

Thailand's Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has reportedly been asked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess the woman's welfare.

Viral video divides social media

The footage has prompted sharply divided reactions online.

Some social-media users argued that the woman was fortunate to avoid more serious legal consequences if the allegations concerning the unpaid bill are proven. Others strongly condemned the bar's response, saying businesses should never use humiliation or physical punishment to recover money.

One commenter wrote, "These bar tab stories are alarming. Seems the bars want the confrontation or expect to win in all cases with support of authorities. A simple solution for all would be to have a CC on hand or tab out at B10,000 intervals."

A third person questioned the decision to handle the matter privately, writing, "Why no call Police? Let them handle it? I consider this assault."