Oregon Man & Dog Swept Into Ocean By Powerful King Tide, Both Escape Unhurt | WATCH | X

A dramatic video from Oregon, US, shows a man and his dog being swept into the ocean by powerful waves during a king tide, triggering concerns over public safety amid dangerous coastal conditions. Despite being pulled into the surf, both the man and his pet managed to make their way back to safety without injuries, according to authorities.

The incident was captured on camera near Ecola Creek in Cannon Beach and later shared by the local police department, warning people against getting too close to the ocean during extreme tidal conditions.

Man Ignored Police Warning About Dangerous Surf

According to the Cannon Beach Police Department, an officer had spotted the man driving along the beach, south of Tolovana Wayside, around 8:50 am. When questioned, the man reportedly said he wanted to get a closer look at the king tide.

The officer warned him about the hazardous ocean conditions and issued him a citation for driving on the ocean shore. However, a few hours later, authorities received reports of a man and a dog being swept into the ocean near Ecola Creek, prompting a response from police and firefighters.

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Man & Dog Swept Into Ocean By Sudden Waves

The video, recorded by a bystander, shows the dog being dragged into the water by a powerful wave while its owner stands nearby holding the leash. As the water rushes towards them, the man lets go of the leash and tries to grab onto a staircase for support.

The force of the incoming waves eventually pulls the man into the ocean as well. However, both he and his dog reportedly managed to reach another set of stairs and climb out of the water. Authorities confirmed that neither suffered any injuries.

Police Warn Visitors Against Approaching King Tides

Following the incident, the Cannon Beach Police Department urged people to observe king tides from elevated and safe locations, cautioning that even beach access staircases may not offer protection from powerful waves.

“Beach access stairs are not necessarily a safe place to watch the tides” and people should “never turn your back on the ocean,” the department warned.

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Police also advised visitors to keep their pets away from the water and avoid standing near driftwood, which can be displaced by strong waves and pose additional hazards.

“King Tides are an impressive natural phenomenon, but no photograph, video, or closer look is worth risking your life, the life of your pet, or the lives of the first responders who may be called upon to rescue you,” the department said.