Only ₹15 Gets Bihar Youth Single Room With Attached Washroom In West Bengal

₹15 for single room with attached washroom | Manish Aman on X

Won't you be stunned if someone tells you about getting a stay for only Rs 15 in recent times? Of course, you will be wondering how that is possible to get a room on rent for such an affordable rate. You would be even more interested to know details when we say that a youth travelling from Bihar to West Bengal managed secure a room in Kalyani area of the state for that promising price.

A Bihar youth named Manish Aman took to X claiming he moved into a single room for just Rs 15. Yes, you read that right. He didn't shell out Rs 15,000, but got his accommodation sorted for only Rs 15. "I got this single room with attached washroom at a cost of ₹15 per month," he wrote while sharing the visuals of the space online.

Check his post below

Here’s short video of my room! pic.twitter.com/VGJmbm6TwI — Manish Aman (@manish__aman) October 13, 2024

Not a commercial apartment room...

As his X post went viral and evoked responses from many curious internet users asking him how he managed to get a decent stay in a very price, Manish gave the credit to AIIMS and clarified it to be a hostel room. On this note, he was identified himself as a final-year MBBS student at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal.

Soon, he added, "For the people, asking how I got this room at a cost of only ₹15 per month, total fee of my college including everything is ₹4,356 for 5.5 years, not a single rupee after payment of ₹4,356."

Room in West Bengal

Some news media outlets incorrectly mentioned that Manish secured the room in Kalyan. However, this claim is false. The student took up the room for the nominal pay at a place named Kalyani in West Bengal and not Kalyan, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.