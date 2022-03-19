'Once a soldier, always a soldier': Twitterati salute 98-year-old Ukrainian WWII veteran after she offers to defend country

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have read hundreds of heart-wrenching stories about how ordinary folks and even those in power have tried to defend their motherland. One such story was shared on Twitter by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

A 98-year-old woman named Olha Tverdokhlibova has offered to fight for Ukraine, said the Ministry. She is a WWII veteran. However, she was denied to take part in the war due to her age, the Ministry added.

“98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, a WWII veteran, faced war for the 2nd time in her life. She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience, was denied, though, because of age. We are sure she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv!” read the post.

Meanwhile, Twitterati saluted Olha for her bravery. A Twitter user wrote, "Look at that fist of hers. I wouldn't even mess with that woman today! One of Ukraine's finest!" "From an 11 years old boy to a 98 year old grandmother. Russia did not realise or understand what it was getting itself into," wrote another one.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:18 PM IST