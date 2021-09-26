On #WorldContraceptionDay, here are 7 medical influencers on Instagram providing sex education

We live in a society that labels sex and everything related to it 'taboo'. Hence, things like safe sex, abortion, contraception are terms that most of us have very little knowledge about. In such a scenario, how can one connect with their bodies and learn more about it? How can one learn what sex is and what it is not?

Hence, September 26 is annually observed as World Contraception Day. The day is celebrated to spread awareness and motivate individuals and couples to opt for suitable contraceptive methods without shame, fear or guilt.

While schools and families play a huge role in shaping our thoughts, in the digital era, social media platforms highly influence our opinions. On social media, especially on Instagram, many gynaecologists and sex therapists have turned influencers to help remove the stigma attached to sex and spread sexual awareness.

Obviously, one shoe doesn't fit all, but if one has queries about sex and related topics, these influencers provide you information via their social media posts.

On this World Contraception Day, here are seven (qualified) Instagram influencers who can help you take the right decision when it comes to contraception.

Dr. Tanaya Narendra:

Dr. Tanushree Pandey Padgaonkar

Dr. Riddhima Shetty

Dr. Ankesh Sahetya

Dr Neharika

Dr. Bat Sheva

Dr. Surakshith Battina

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:44 PM IST