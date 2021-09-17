On PM Modi's birthday, a look at his most meme-worthy pictures

Gen-Z and millennials are obsessed with memes. We can turn even the worst of events in the history of mankind (read: Suez Canal) into memes. No one is immune from memes- not celebrities, not politicians, not even the Prime Minister of our country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a photogenic personality. Many of his pictures go viral and the population of this country generates a meme fest everytime.

On his 71st birthday, here's a look at all the pictures of PM Modi that went viral.

The infamous Rahul Gandhi- PM Modi hug:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugged and winked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a raging debate on No-Confidence Motion between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition and the rest is history.

Advertisement

"Iss sajjan ko kya takleef hai bhai?"

During a rally in Kannauj in 2017, a few people started raising slogans against PM Modi, responding to which PM Modi asked, "Iss sajjan ko kya takleef hai bhai? (what is this man's problem?)" The image quickly spread on Twitter and became a meme material.

Solar eclipse 2019:

PM Modi had a a glimpse of the 2019 solar eclipse in Kozhikode through live stream. The pictures of him looking up at the sky wearing cool glasses went viral.

Advertisement

'Data journalism'

When PM Modi extended lockdow due to Coronavirus, a news channel took note of how many times he folded his hands. It gave Twitterati a meme template and soon a meme-fest began.

PM Modi's response to motion of thanks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress party while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on February 6. However, Prime Minister Modi's address will largely be remembered for the hilarious memes and jokes that were triggered post the speech.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:15 PM IST