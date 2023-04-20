 ON CAMERA: Bihar man suddenly collapses & dies during work at jewellery shop
The shocking video of the incident has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Bihar man suddenly collapses & dies during work at jewellery shop | Twitter

A video of a man, allegedly from a jewellery store in Bihar, suddenly collapsing backward and going still has surfaced on social media. Reports identified the artisan as Pintu Kumar who passed away after his health deteriorated at work.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and the deceased was said to be a resident of Kolkata, reported local newspaper Amar Ujala, while noting that Kumar had been an employee at the shop of Vikesh Kumar for two years.

After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The team has started investigating the matter after interrogating the shop operator.

article-image

