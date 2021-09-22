Om Prakash Mishra of 'bol na aunty' fame behind New Zealand's cancelled tour in Pakistan? Here's what happened

Pakistan on Wednesday alleged that a threatening email was sent to the New Zealand cricket squad from India, which prompted the Kiwis to call off a tour of the country.

The Kiwis called off their first tour of Pakistan after 18 years last Friday due to a security threat to the team, followed by a decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday to cancel a bilateral series scheduled for next month in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been claiming that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country recently. India has dismissed these claims as "baseless propaganda" and asked Islamabad to take "credible and verifiable" action against terrorism emanating from its soil instead.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Wednesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a fake post was created in August under Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant Ehsanullah Ehsan's name which told the New Zealand cricket board and government to refrain from sending the team to Pakistan as it would be "targeted".

Despite this, the New Zealand cricket team travelled to Pakistan. However, on the day of the first match New Zealand officials said that their government had concerns of a credible threat and cancelled the tour, Chaudhry said.

"Pakistan Cricket Board officials, the interior ministry security team, everyone went to them and asked them to share the threat ... [but] they were as clueless as us," he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

He said that a day later, a second threatening email was sent to the New Zealand team using the ID, Hamza Afridi.

He claimed that investigating authorities discovered that the email was sent from a device associated with India.

"It was sent using a virtual private network (VPN) so the location was shown as Singapore," he claimed.

He said that the same device had 13 other IDs, nearly all of which were Indian names.

"The device used to send the threat to the New Zealand team belonged to India. A fake ID was used but it was sent from Maharashtra," he claimed.

A clip of the press conference went viral on social media wherein Chaudhry claims that India is behind this mess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, what caught netizens' attention was the picture of Om Prakash Mishra in one of the fake IDs. Om Prakash Mishra went viral for his song 'Bol na aunty aau kya' in 2017.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The news soon went viral and Indians could not stop laughing.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:55 PM IST