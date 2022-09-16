'Oktoberfest', most iconic German beer festival is back in Bengaluru, this weekend

Oktoberfest is returning to Bengaluru this weekend after a gap of two years of Covid pandemic. It is the world's largest Volksfest with beer festival and a travelling funfair. It is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

Large quantities of beer will be consumed during the festival.

7.7 million litres of beer were served in 2014, which recorded the highest beer consumption.

It is a 16 to 18 day folk festival running from mid or late September to around the first Sunday in October. More than six million international and national visitors attend the event.

It will take place at Bharatiya Mall in Thanisandra Main Road in Bengaluru on September 17 and 18.

This year's carnival street in Bengaluru will have a 20000 sq. ft. German tent with authentic Bavarian food and craft beer.

German performers and German musicians along with a masterly Indian line-up will be performing during the two-day festival. The artists include Beat Gurus, Carlton Braganza and Friends, Ivan, Jasmeet, Raghu and Zhane, a spokesperson of the Bhartiya Mall S Raghunandhan said.

"We also want to promote community celebration and bring people closer to one another, featuring Germany's leading performers and musicians, this becomes as authentic as the Oktoberfest held annually in Munich," Raghunandhan added.

In Germany, the event will take place at the 42-hectare Theresienwiese festival grounds, located in the west of the Bavarian state capital Munich.

The festival will kick off with keg tapping by the German Consul General Achim Burkart on Saturday 17 at 12 noon. The festival will conclude on October 3, German Unity Day. More than 6 million international and national visitors are expected to attend the event.