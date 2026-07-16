Off-Duty Woman Constable Nabs Man After Alleged Indecent Exposure, Walks Him To Police Station In Howrah

A man was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district after he allegedly exposed himself and made obscene gestures toward an off-duty woman police constable on a busy road. The accused, who reportedly did not realize that the woman was a police officer, was escorted by her to the nearest police station, where a formal complaint was filed.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on BT Road and quickly attracted the attention of commuters and local residents as the woman constable marched the suspect to the police station on foot.

Alleged harassment on a busy road

According to the complaint, the woman was riding her scooter when the accused allegedly flashed her, made vulgar gestures, and passed inappropriate remarks. Instead of ignoring the incident or leaving the area, she immediately confronted the man.

Recalling the moment, the constable said, "The man flashed me and showed me his private parts."

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Realizing the seriousness of the situation, she caught hold of the suspect by his collar and prevented him from escaping.

Constable escorts suspect nearly 400 metres

The woman then made the accused walk nearly 400 metres to the nearby Khardah Police Station. The unusual scene on the busy stretch of BT Road drew a crowd, with pedestrians and motorists watching as she firmly escorted the man without allowing him to flee.

A local shopkeeper who witnessed the incident said the constable maintained a tight grip on the suspect throughout the walk, surprising many onlookers who gathered along the route.

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Accused identified and taken into custody

Police later identified the accused as Akash Ghosh, who works as a delivery agent. After being brought to the police station, he was taken into custody based on the complaint lodged by the woman constable.

Officers have initiated legal proceedings, and the matter is under investigation.