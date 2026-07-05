Odisha Teacher's Viral 'Muqabla' Dance Wins Internet; Fans Say She Rivals Prabhu Deva - WATCH

Odisha-based teacher and mother Moti Behera has become the latest internet sensation after her electrifying dance performance to the iconic song Muqabla went viral on Instagram. Her reel has already crossed 1.9 million views, with thousands of users praising her flawless execution, expressive performance and remarkable energy.

The viral clip has sparked admiration from dance lovers across social media, with many saying that taking on a song so closely associated with legendary dancer Prabhu Deva is no easy feat. Yet, viewers believe Behera has managed to make the performance entirely her own.

Simple outfit, standout performance

Dressed in a simple kurti and jeans, Behera proves that an unforgettable performance depends more on talent than elaborate costumes or grand sets.

As the music begins, she delivers sharp footwork, seamless transitions and expressive facial expressions while maintaining perfect rhythm throughout the routine. Her confidence and stage presence have become major talking points online.

Several viewers even remarked that her performance gives Prabhu Deva "a run for his money."

More than a dancer

While her dance skills have captivated millions, Behera's story has inspired many as well. According to her Instagram profile, she is a teacher and a mother who continues to nurture her passion for dance despite balancing professional and family responsibilities.

She frequently shares dance videos on social media, steadily building an audience that appreciates both her talent and dedication.

Internet showers praise

Social media users have flooded the comments section with admiration for Behera's performance.

One user wrote, "Electrifying performance."

Another commented, "She dances with so much ease and confidence. Amazing!"

Others applauded her commitment to pursuing dance alongside her responsibilities as a teacher and mother.

One comment read, "Talent has no age and no limits. This is truly inspiring."