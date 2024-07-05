Odisha: Chilling Video Shows Cobra Swallowing Cough Syrup Bottle In Bhubaneswar; Rescued

A video of a cobra swallowing a cough syrup bottle has surfaced online. The chilling footage was shared on X by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, who mentioned that the incident took place at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The video initially showed the cobra approaching the bottle and taking it inside its mouth, later it captured the snake getting some help from volunteers to pull the harmful (allegedly glass) bottle out.

A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it.

Volunteers from snake help line gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life.

The video showed the cobra swallowing the bottle but soon becoming uncomfortable with its prey. The bottle completely blocked its mouth as the cobra tried to push it inside, only to know that it was hazardous.

Cobra struggles to throw out bottle it swallowed, volunteers help

As it was seen that the snake was consuming something harmful and struggling to throw the bottle out of its mouth, volunteers reached out for help. They gently helped the cobra to free the bottle away and rescue itself. Soon, the snake managed to take out the cough syrup bottle outside its mouth and crawl away from the site.

Sharing about the incident on social media, Nanda appreciated the volunteers for their assistance and care towards the cobra. "Volunteers from snake help line gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life. Kudos," he wrote.

X users react

The incident was shared on X on July 3. So far, the footage has caught the attention of X users and gone viral. It has gathered nearly two lakh views on the platform. Taking note of the case, people addressed the sad reality of polluted areas and those which lack proper waste management. One of the users, wrote, "Shame on human beings for creating pollution." "This is why strict rules for not littering should be made specially in and around protected areas," another added.