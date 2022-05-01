e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / 'O Captain! My Captain!': Twitterati welcome back MS Dhoni as CSK skipper after Ravindra Jadeja steps down

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs as a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on an Umran Malik-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The reins of CSK was handed back to the four-time IPL winning captain after Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday relinquished the role following the team's six losses in eight matches in the ongoing edition.

Twitterati were all praises for the former captain of Men's Indian cricket team. Netizens were overjoyed to see Thala return to captaincy.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:27 AM IST