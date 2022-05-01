'O Captain! My Captain!': Twitterati welcome back MS Dhoni as CSK skipper after Ravindra Jadeja steps down

The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs as a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on an Umran Malik-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The reins of CSK was handed back to the four-time IPL winning captain after Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday relinquished the role following the team's six losses in eight matches in the ongoing edition.

Twitterati were all praises for the former captain of Men's Indian cricket team. Netizens were overjoyed to see Thala return to captaincy.

Faf lost batting form after becoming captain. Jadeja lost form after becoming captain. Rohit lost form after becoming captain. Kohli couldn't handle captaincy pressure and left it. But Dhoni did it for 15 years and still doing it. — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 30, 2022

Ohh Captain My Captain,

Tum Aa Gye ho to Noor Aa Gya H💞#MSDhoni𓃵 #CSK𓃬 pic.twitter.com/f88thtDdkB — Being_Indifferent🇮🇳 (@BeingIndiffere1) April 30, 2022

Skipper MS Dhoni will be back Again 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/Qll8UcJtAJ — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ 🦁 (@itzShreyas07) April 30, 2022

Dhoni to lead CSK, MI winning, RCB losing.. This day gave real IPL feels. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 30, 2022

The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu 😛 #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 30, 2022

I really Feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let’s hope it doesn’t effect him as a cricketer in a negative way. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:27 AM IST