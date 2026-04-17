NYPD Mounted Officer Chases Down Purse Snatcher On Horseback In Manhattan - Viral Video Wins Hearts

Screengrab from NYPD's Instagram video

A dramatic purse-snatching incident on Manhattan’s Upper West Side turned into a scene straight out of a movie when a New York City Police Department mounted officer pursued a suspect on horseback and successfully made an arrest.

Swift response on west 72nd street

The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning, April 15, near West 72nd Street, when a purse was reportedly stolen. Instead of a traditional patrol car chase, an NYPD mounted officer immediately sprang into action alongside his police horse, Kelly. Body camera footage later released captured the officer galloping through city streets while tracking the fleeing suspect.

According to officials, the mounted unit’s quick response helped maintain visual contact with the suspect despite crowded urban surroundings, allowing officers to act without delay.

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Horseback patrol proves effective

Mounted police units remain an important part of NYPD operations, particularly in busy areas where vehicles may struggle to navigate traffic or dense pedestrian zones. In this case, the officer and Kelly maneuvered efficiently through the neighborhood, closing the distance during the pursuit.

Police said a nearby witness also assisted officers by pointing out the suspect’s direction, helping bring the chase to a swift conclusion.

Suspect apprehended, stolen purse recovered

Authorities confirmed that officers successfully recovered the stolen purse and detained the alleged thief shortly after the pursuit. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Sharing the moment on social media, the department highlighted the readiness of its officers, emphasizing that they remain prepared to respond whether patrolling on foot, in vehicles, or on horseback.

Role of NYPD mounted unit

The NYPD Mounted Unit, one of the oldest specialized units in the department, is commonly deployed for crowd control, public engagement, and patrol duties in parks and busy neighborhoods. Horses provide officers with elevated visibility and mobility advantages, often proving effective in situations requiring rapid response in tight urban spaces.

The viral bodycam footage has since drawn attention online, with many viewers praising the unusual yet effective horseback chase that led to a quick arrest in the heart of New York City.