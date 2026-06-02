NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani ‘Cancels’ Bedtimes So Kids Can Watch Knicks In NBA Finals; Cute Video With Children Goes Viral

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked laughter and excitement among basketball fans after issuing a playful "executive order" that temporarily lifts bedtimes for children during the New York Knicks' NBA Finals campaign.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Mamdani joked that one of his easiest decisions as mayor was allowing young fans to stay awake and support their team on basketball’s biggest stage.

The humorous proclamation quickly gained traction online, with many Knicks supporters praising the mayor's enthusiasm and sense of fun as the city rallies behind its beloved franchise.

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A ceremony with young knicks supporters

To mark the occasion, Mamdani released a video showing him seated at his desk alongside a group of children dressed in New York Knicks colours. During the mock signing ceremony, the youngsters joined in by adding colourful handprints to the document, making the event feel more like a celebration than official city business.

The symbolic order declared that children across New York should have the opportunity to witness what could be a historic moment for the franchise without worrying about their usual bedtime schedules.

A nod to a long-awaited finals appearance

The tongue-in-cheek document highlighted the significance of the Knicks' return to the NBA Finals, noting that opportunities like this do not come around often for the team's younger generation of fans.

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For many children, this Finals appearance could be their first chance to experience the excitement of watching the Knicks compete for a championship in real time. The mayor's playful gesture tapped into that sense of anticipation and civic pride.

Referring to himself as New York's "Knicks Fan-in-Chief," Mamdani declared that bedtime rules would remain suspended for as long as the team's championship journey continued.

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Why the joke resonated

The timing of the announcement made the joke especially relatable. Several games in the NBA Finals are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, meaning many school-age fans would ordinarily be expected to head to bed before the final buzzer.

By humorously "repealing" bedtimes, Mamdani captured the excitement felt by families eager to watch the games together.

The playful order ended with a spirited chant of support for the Knicks and expressed hope that the team would complete its Finals run by bringing home a championship trophy.