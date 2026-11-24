NYC Man Fired After Viral Video Shows Him Harassing Woman Putting Up Business Flyers In Brooklyn | X

A New York man has reportedly lost his job after a video of him confronting a young woman promoting her childcare business in Brooklyn went viral, sparking widespread outrage over his behaviour. The incident involved 24-year-old entrepreneur Mawena Tafa, who was putting up flyers for her babysitting service when the man allegedly followed her, questioned her actions and called the police.

The man, identified as a former Vice President of Product Strategy at CMI Media Group, faced backlash after footage of the confrontation circulated online. The company later confirmed that he was no longer employed with the organisation.

Viral Video Shows Brooklyn Flyer Dispute

The controversy erupted on November 19, when Tafa posted the video on Instagram. The clip, which reportedly garnered over 10 million views, shows the man repeatedly questioning her for putting up promotional posters, accusing her of violating the law and referring to the flyers as graffiti.

Tafa was advertising Pickup Buddi, a childcare service designed to support working parents while offering job opportunities to students. However, her attempt to promote the venture reportedly turned into an uncomfortable confrontation.

“He just kept following me around, wouldn’t leave me alone," Tafa wrote in the caption.

At one point, the man is heard telling her, “Break the law, go ahead," while continuing to challenge her actions.

Speaking to PIX11 News, Tafa said she felt uneasy during the exchange, especially after the police were called. “I was by myself. I was a little nervous about what would happen and he had already called the cops at this point," she said.

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NYC Flyer Rules And Company Response

Tafa told the New York Post that the man began yelling at her and that she attempted to explain her business's purpose, saying, “I tried to explain to him we’re college students; we’re just trying to help busy working parents and provide jobs to students."

Although putting unauthorised flyers on public property, including utility poles, trees and lampposts, can attract fines in New York City, Tafa reportedly did not receive a summons.

CMI Media Group later issued a statement saying it takes the concerns seriously and believes everyone deserves dignity and respect, confirming that the individual was no longer employed by the company.