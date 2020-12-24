'Now they have come for Jains': Twitter reacts as ABVP activists create ruckus over installation of Jain goddess statue in UP's Baghpat

ABVP activists on Tuesday created ruckus at the Digambar Jain College in Baraut over the installation of Jain Goddess Shruti Devi's statue.
As per the report by News 18, the activists demanded that the statue of Goddess Shrut Devi be replaced with Goddess Saraswati's statue.
After the uproar, on Wednesday, people of the Jain community expressed their anger over the incident and also took out a march. They also demanded strict action against the activists who committed nuisance in college and insulted the goddess.
According to a complaint by the Digambar Jain College administration, the miscreants got inside the college and replaced all locks with their own locks.
Meanwhile, as the video of the incident went viral on the internet, netizens slammed ABVP activists.
"First came for the Muslims; then they came for the Christians; then they came for the Sikhs; now they have come for the Jains! You are next (sic)," wrote lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
Check other reactions:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)