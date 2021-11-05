'Now, all eyes on AFG vs NZ': Twitter reacts after India thrash Scotland by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup

Openers KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) went berserk as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in a Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

After bowling out Scotland for 85, India made 89/2 with 81 balls to spare. With this win, India now has a higher net run rate than Afghanistan and New Zealand. India's net run rate is +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top placed Pakistan (+1.065)

Chasing 86, India came out all guns blazing. Rohit Sharma began with a slice over point. In the next over, Rahul cracked three boundaries through leg-side off Bradley Wheal. Rahul, in the mood to finish things quickly, slammed back-to-back boundaries off Alasdair Evans followed by Sharma creaming a loft over extra cover.

Sharma welcomed Safyaan Sharif with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket. He went to collect two more fours to take India past the half-century mark in just 23 balls, the fastest team fifty of the tournament. Wheal came in for more thrashing from Rahul, taken apart for two boundaries. Sharma also pulled Wheal for four but the pacer had the last laugh, trapping him plumb lbw with a searing yorker.

Rahul blasted a four and six off Watt before taking a single to reach his half-century in just 18 balls. In an attempt to finish off things in style, Rahul holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase immediately after the power-play with a six down the ground to seal India's second win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Twitter users praised Virat Kohli's side for putting up a dominant performance.

"Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now," wrote VVS Laxman.

Check out the reactions below:

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:33 PM IST