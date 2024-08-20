 Not Peak Bengaluru Moment! Elderly House Owner Offers Alcohol To Tenant, Keeps Same Rent Money For 5 Years (Check Viral Reddit Post)
The post mentioned that the man who was 65+ was admiring good, some of reasons being not raising their rent amount, offering dinner and even a sip of alcohol to the tenant.

Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Not Peak Bengaluru Moment | Canva/Representative image

You might have come across people shifting to Bengaluru complaining about its PG and renting culture quite often. There are several posts on social media where people have informed internet users about cranky landlords and their conditions to rent a flat. In the past, one such instance showed a man clearing a job interview with Google but failing to crack the talk with a flat owner in the IT hub. However, a Reddit post going viral now stands out and doesn't relate to the peak Bengaluru moments which often surface online.

Viral Reddit post about Bengaluru landlord

What is the viral Reddit post all about? It talks about a not-so-common house owner in Bengaluru. A post uploaded by a tenant threw light on a landlord who was way different than those gone viral till date. The post mentioned that the man who was 65+ was admiringly good, some of reasons being not raising their rent amount, offering dinner and even a sip of alcohol to the tenant.

my landlord bought me dinner today
byu/sweetestasshole inbangalore

The wholesome post

"This is a wholesome moment for me and wanted to share how much good guy my owner is," the post read throwing light on the house owner and his impressive gesture towards the tenant. "He's 65+ years old and i have been staying in his building for last 5 years. today, he showed at my door just now with a parcel and said he bought me dinner. i couldn't stop smiling," the tenant wrote further while expressing his awe for the elderly man.

Brandi, stories, and more...

The tenant shared best wishes for the man and wrote "God bless this man." Before the post ended, the post also stated that the house owner "didn't ask for raise in rent in 5 years. I'm basically paying same rent as i was paying in 2018." "Sometimes, i get to hear his life stories and about his very successful daughters. he often offers me his Brandi but i don't drink that," it read further.

