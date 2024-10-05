Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges

A video doing rounds on social media platforms is claiming to show a rat eating sweets in a busy sweets shop in Delhi's Bhajanpura | X (@GagandeepNews)

Rats were seen munching on and jumping around the sweets on display for sale in a shop in Delhi, said media reports. As per a news report and a video posted by Navbharat Times, the horrific incident was recorded inside Aggarwal Sweets in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The sweet shop is reportedly at Khajoori Chowk.

In the video, rats can be seen munching on sweetmeats kept inside glass display cases of the shop. A fair number of customers cna be seen making purchases as the establishment sees usual hustle-bustle of a busy shop.

The rats appear tasting and jumping around the trays freely without any apparent sign of fear. As the video progresses, a man, presumably staff, can be seen next to the display case but at no point does he appear to do anything about the fact that there are actual, real-life rats contaminating the very product the business of the shop depends on.

The camera pans left, showing other customers who are busy shopping, seemingly oblivious to the ratfest going on not to far away from them.

Check out the full video

काउंटर पर लगी मिठाई में चूहें दौड़ लगा रहे हैं, लोगों की सेहत के साथ बड़ा खेल है, लगातार ऐसे मामले सामने आ रहे हैं आखिर प्रशासन कब इन पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेगा? मामला राजधानी दिल्ली के खजूरी चौक अग्रवाल स्वीट्स का बताया जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/AZveLiNbsX — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) October 4, 2024

The video is being shared online leading to a variety of reactions.

"It must be a pet rat," said a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in an apparent sarcastic tone.

"What else do you expect inside a sweets shop, elephants?" quipped another.

Another X user wondered if 'law and order' was absent in Delhi.

It is important to note that name, location of the shop, or the date on which the video was shot isn't explicitly clear when the video alone is considered.