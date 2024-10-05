 Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges
Customers appear busy shopping in a sweet shop when rats can be seen munching and jumping on the sweets kept inside a display case. It is being claimed that the shop in the undated video is Aggarwal Sweets located at Khajoori Chowk in Delhi's Bhajanpura.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
A video doing rounds on social media platforms is claiming to show a rat eating sweets in a busy sweets shop in Delhi's Bhajanpura | X (@GagandeepNews)

Rats were seen munching on and jumping around the sweets on display for sale in a shop in Delhi, said media reports. As per a news report and a video posted by Navbharat Times, the horrific incident was recorded inside Aggarwal Sweets in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The sweet shop is reportedly at Khajoori Chowk.

In the video, rats can be seen munching on sweetmeats kept inside glass display cases of the shop. A fair number of customers cna be seen making purchases as the establishment sees usual hustle-bustle of a busy shop.

The rats appear tasting and jumping around the trays freely without any apparent sign of fear. As the video progresses, a man, presumably staff, can be seen next to the display case but at no point does he appear to do anything about the fact that there are actual, real-life rats contaminating the very product the business of the shop depends on.

The camera pans left, showing other customers who are busy shopping, seemingly oblivious to the ratfest going on not to far away from them.

Check out the full video

The video is being shared online leading to a variety of reactions.

"It must be a pet rat," said a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in an apparent sarcastic tone.

"What else do you expect inside a sweets shop, elephants?" quipped another.

Another X user wondered if 'law and order' was absent in Delhi.

It is important to note that name, location of the shop, or the date on which the video was shot isn't explicitly clear when the video alone is considered.

