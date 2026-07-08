'Not Just A Car But Years Of Hard Work': Pune Man Refuses To Let Go Of His Tata Nexon EV In Chest-Deep Floodwater; Internet Gets Emotional

A dramatic video of a man risking his own safety to protect his car during severe flooding has captured the attention of millions across social media. The emotional clip highlights the deep attachment some people have to their vehicles, proving that for many, a car is much more than just a means of transportation.

While cars are commonly seen as everyday necessities or financial investments, they can also carry years of memories, personal milestones, and emotional value. That emotional bond was on full display in a now-viral video that has sparked widespread reactions online.

Viral clip shows owner clinging to submerged vehicle

The original video shows that the video is from Pimple Gurav in Pune. A man is seen gripping the rear end of a car that is almost entirely submerged in floodwater. At first glance, it appears as though he is holding only the tailgate after it had detached from the vehicle.

As the footage continues, it becomes clear that the car is still intact and floating in the floodwater. Despite standing in chest-deep water, the man refuses to let go, staying by the vehicle in an effort to stop it from drifting away or being completely submerged.

JCB helps pull the vehicle to safety

Moments later, a JCB arrives to rescue the stranded vehicle. The heavy machinery carefully pulls the car out of the flooded area while the owner remains in the water, helping guide the recovery operation.

Even as the vehicle floats in the strong current, the man continues holding onto it until it is safely brought out, showcasing his determination to save what many believe is one of his most valued possessions.

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Internet reacts with sympathy and admiration

The heartwarming yet emotional video has received millions of views and continues to spread across social media platforms. The clip has also generated thousands of reactions from users who were moved by the owner's determination.

Many viewers expressed sympathy for the man, acknowledging that a car often represents years of hard work, savings, and cherished memories. Others described the scene as heartbreaking, while several praised his courage and dedication.

Some comments read, "Only the owner knows how much that car means to him," while others admired his efforts, saying his actions reflected the emotional connection people can develop with their vehicles.