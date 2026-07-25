'Not Cockroach, He's Chameleon': Sonam Wangchuk’s Heated Exchange At Safdarjung Hospital During Hunger Strike Goes Viral; Internet Divided - WATCH

A video showing activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk in a heated exchange with staff at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral, triggering intense discussion across social media. The footage captures Wangchuk questioning why he was allegedly being prevented from leaving the hospital and demanding that authorities either allow him to walk out or formally arrest him.

The incident reportedly took place on July 21, the day the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk be shifted to a hospital of his choice. At the time, he had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being moved from the Jantar Mantar protest site, where he had been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue of paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

"Arrest me if you want"

In the viral clip, Wangchuk appears visibly frustrated as he addresses hospital officials and police personnel stationed outside his room. Repeatedly questioning why he was being stopped, he can be heard saying, “Ask them to arrest me. Why keeping me here… you all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it’ll be your responsibility. Please open; I’m going. Arrest me if you want. Shameless people.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also criticised the hospital administration during the confrontation, stating:

“You’re a doctor or a butcher. Ask your doctor. I wanted to go out with gratitude, but now I’m sorry to say that I’m having to leave with this comment. Worst institution; you have sold your souls.”

As he prepared to leave, Wangchuk continued, “Arrest me if you want. You can stop wherever you want. Let the nation know.”

The video also shows his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioning the conduct of the police officers present outside the hospital room.

“You are being rude… Do you have orders to behave so arrogantly?”

Shortly afterwards, Wangchuk is seen walking out of the ward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Background of the protest

Wangchuk has been leading a campaign highlighting concerns over alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations. He began an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated. The matter later reached the Delhi High Court, which allowed him to be transferred to a private medical facility of his choice for further treatment.

Safdarjung hospital explains what happened

Following the circulation of the video, Safdarjung Hospital released an official statement clarifying the sequence of events.

According to the hospital administration, the footage was allegedly recorded inside the hospital by Wangchuk's associates on July 21 in an area where videography is prohibited.

The hospital further stated that the confrontation occurred before it had officially received the Delhi High Court's written order permitting Wangchuk's transfer. Officials said Wangchuk wanted to leave after learning about the court's decision through media reports, even though the formal communication had not yet reached the hospital.

As per the hospital's clarification, once the written order was received, Wangchuk was transferred without delay. The administration said he was handed over to a team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram at approximately 6:40 pm on July 21.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media divided over viral video

The video has generated strong reactions online, with users offering sharply contrasting opinions about Wangchuk's health, the hospital's conduct, and the events shown in the footage.

Some social media users questioned how Wangchuk appeared energetic despite being on a prolonged hunger strike.

One user wrote, “He is gone crazy since yesterday, that his fake polished career is in danger by not being in limelight again, and eating from the hands of JP Nadda rather than the protestors and students. He is not a cockroach, he is a chameleon.”

Another commented, “Exactly, to urinate he needed 10 people to hold him and his but to fight and argument his weakness is all gone?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user remarked, “Right narrative. You cannot move like this after not eating for 20 days.”

Several others defended Wangchuk, arguing that the video represented only a brief moment and should not be treated as evidence of his overall medical condition.

One supporter wrote, “This is the video from Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk was under medical observation. After the High Court order, he was leaving for Medanta when Safdarjung Hospital staff tried to stop him on July 21. Right wing narrative: Look he is so fit.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, some remained sceptical, with one commenting, “Definitely doesn’t look like someone who’s been fasting for 25 days.”

Another viral post read, “Itni energy after 21 days of hunger strike…..bhai sahab Me bhi esa hunger strike deserve karta hu. Isko bed se uthane ke liye 10 log chahiye hite the, isko toilet le jane ke liye 20 bande chahiye hite the….aur yahn hath jeb me dal ke style pel raha hai.”