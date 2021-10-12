'Not at all cute': Watch viral video of Tiger being used for extravagant baby gender reveal in Dubai that has left netizens fuming

The use of wild animals as mere 'showpieces' at public events has been widely criticised by people from all walks of life. Nonetheless, despite numerous educational initiatives and security warnings, some people continue to utilise them for their own amusement and social media recognition.

The use of a tiger in Dubai for an ostentatious gender reveal has enraged social media users. A tiger is seen on the beach near the Burj Al Arab lodge in a video that has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows the tiger being met with some mist-filled balloons, which were once used to reveal a child's gender.

The tiger is seen lunging as it uses its paws to pop one of the balloons, releasing pink mist into the air and revealing the youngster. "Gender reveal gone #crazy congrats mother," said the caption beneath the video. The caption also added,"Disclaimer : Tiger was not harmed and plastic was disposed off, loosen up everybody".

The video was also shared on the verified Instagram account 'LovinDubai,' where it has received over 3 lakh views in just one day. The viral video that might seem exciting for a few, has received a lot of backlash from others calling it animal cruelty for the sake of social media recognition.

Have a look at what 'angry netizens' had to say:

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:23 PM IST