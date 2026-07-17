'Not A Single Thing On Floor': Passengers On Kolkata–Sairang Train Win Praise For Keeping Sleeper Coach Spotless- VIDEO

At a time when complaints about littering on Indian trains frequently make headlines, a viral video has presented a refreshing contrast. The clip, shared by a passenger travelling on the recently introduced Kolkata–Sairang train, shows a sleeper coach that remained remarkably clean throughout the journey-not because of extra staff, but because of the passengers' own efforts.

The train service connecting Kolkata in West Bengal with Sairang in Mizoram was launched in September last year, improving rail connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country. The viral footage has since sparked widespread appreciation online for the disciplined behaviour displayed by fellow travellers.

Passengers took responsibility for their own waste

According to the traveller who recorded the video, many of the passengers, most of whom were from Mizoram, carried small plastic bags to collect their personal waste during the trip. Instead of throwing wrappers, food containers and bottles on the floor or under the seats, they stored the garbage until it could be disposed of properly.

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One woman was seen placing waste into a white plastic bag she had brought with her, a simple act that quickly became the highlight of the clip.

The video also showed spotless floors throughout the sleeper coach, with no litter visible in the aisles or beneath the berths. Beyond cleanliness, the passengers were seen quietly occupying their assigned seats, speaking politely and maintaining an orderly atmosphere during the journey.

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Social media applauds the example

The video quickly gained traction on X, where users praised the passengers for demonstrating strong civic responsibility. Many described the incident as proof that maintaining cleanliness in public spaces ultimately depends on the people using them.

Another person wrote, “Not only that, the traffic sense in Aijawl is much better than many of the tier 1 cities in India."

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Sharing a broader perspective, one individual remarked, “Same railways, same system, same trains. Difference: People! Rest of India is mostly an uncivilised lot."

Another user praised the culture of the state, writing, “The cleanest thing about Mizoram isn’t just its streets= it’s the civic sense of its people, who treat public spaces with the same respect as their own homes."

Mizoram frequently recognised for cleanliness and civic discipline

Mizoram has consistently earned recognition for its high standards of cleanliness, public discipline and community participation. Across many towns and villages in the state, residents actively take part in maintaining public spaces, with local communities often organising cleanliness drives and encouraging responsible waste disposal.