'Not 2 But 4 Shots Fired': Newly Released LAPD Bodycam Footage Of Cops Shooting 'Jameson' Dog During Welfare Check Triggers Outrage Online

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage from a controversial officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a family dog during a welfare check in Canoga Park.

The incident occurred on Jordan Avenue on Saturday evening after police were called to investigate reports of screaming coming from a residence. What began as a routine welfare check ended with officers fatally shooting Jameson, a golden retriever-poodle mix, prompting public criticism and renewed scrutiny of police procedures involving animals.

The footage, which was partially released by LAPD, captures officers arriving at the apartment, the sound of barking, commands directed at the dog's owner, and the moment shots were fired. The publicly released video cuts shortly after the first gunshot.

Family questions officers' actions

Jameson's owner, Marie Marseille, was reportedly celebrating the New York Knicks' championship victory at the time of the incident. According to family members and witnesses, she was alone inside her apartment when officers arrived.

Through attorney Brett Greenfield, the family issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the officers' conduct and questioning whether the use of deadly force was justified.

"This was a welfare check. The 911 caller did not report violence. The 911 caller did not report a fight. The 911 caller did not report a domestic dispute."

The statement argues that Marseille cooperated with officers and repeatedly informed them that Jameson was her pet and posed no threat. The family also claims the officer involved had already drawn his weapon before the dog appeared and maintained an aggressive approach throughout the encounter.

"The video raises a disturbing question: whether the decision to use deadly force had already been made before any meaningful effort was undertaken to objectively assess the situation, de-escalate the encounter, create distance, or consider alternatives."

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Concerns raised over use of force

According to the family's attorney, Jameson appeared to be inside his own home wearing a New York Knicks jersey and did not present an immediate danger that warranted such a rapid escalation.

The statement further alleges that Marie Marseille may have been standing close to the officer's line of fire when shots were discharged, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

"What followed was completely unnecessary and profoundly dangerous."

Family representatives also questioned why multiple rounds were fired and whether less-lethal options were adequately considered before the shooting occurred.

Neighbour who called 911 speaks out

Days after the incident, the neighbour who contacted emergency services publicly expressed regret and apologised to Marseille.

The individual, who requested anonymity due to online harassment and threats, said they believed they were responding to a possible welfare emergency after hearing repeated screams from the apartment.

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"I feel responsible for what happened. I'm so sorry. I never wanted anything bad to happen. I thought I was doing the right thing," the neighbour told Eyewitness News.

The neighbour explained that attempts were made to communicate with Marseille before calling police.

"I was screaming to her balcony for a while, I called several times. I kept going, 'Hello? Are you ok?' And I didn't hear a TV. She didn't answer me. She just kept on screaming."

The caller said previous experiences involving domestic violence influenced the decision to seek police assistance.

Witness describes officers' arrival

The neighbor also described the officers' approach after arriving at the apartment complex, saying it appeared more confrontational than expected for a wellness check.

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"They were very hostile and they were banging on that door. It sounded like it was with a baton or something, and they were like, 'LAPD! Answer your door! LAPD!' That's not how I thought a wellness check would go."

Moments later, the neighbor heard barking followed by gunfire.

"I heard barking and they said, 'Put your dog away!' and barking continued after a second, and then five gun shots. Back-to-back - boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

LAPD says dog charged officers

The Los Angeles Police Department maintains that officers opened fire after Jameson allegedly rushed toward and attacked them. The department has not yet released the findings of its internal investigation.

Video recorded immediately after the shooting shows Marseille devastated by the loss of her pet.

"Oh my God! Oh my God!" she can be heard crying. "He's such a good dog!"

Her son, speaking off camera, described Jameson as energetic and playful but not aggressive.