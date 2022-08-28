'Noida people, have a safe breathing': Twitterati react after Supertech twin towers razed to ground

The illegal twin towers of Noida were demolished on Sunday in a nine second procedure. In few minutes, several videos and pictures of the demolition went viral on social media.

Twitterati were impressed to see the razing of the illegal structures - both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar by waterfall implosion technique. These were the tallest structures in India to be demolished.

While many Twitter users appreciated the demolition some also bothered about the people staying besides Noida towers.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

The towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

The expressway was closed around 2.15 pm and will be resumed to people's service half an hour after the explosion.

Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the twin towers were fully evacuated, ahead of demolition with 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed in the area.

Joe Brinkmann, CEO and managing director of Jet Demolitions, a South Africa-based firm along with Edifice Engineering and others, brought down the twin towers, which was one of the most difficult tasks since the building was strong and built in a seismic zone.