'No Way That's Manchester': Elon Musk's Reaction To Muharram Procession Crowd Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A video reposted by Elon Musk has fueled widespread discussion across social media, with users debating the nature of a large gathering captured on a busy UK street.

The footage, which was first shared by X user RadioGenoa, shows hundreds of people assembled along a commercial roadway lined with shops and businesses. Many participants, dressed predominantly in black, can be seen performing rhythmic chest-beating, while families, spectators, women, and children watch from the sidelines.

The original post carried the caption, "There is no way Manchester has become like this," prompting thousands of reactions and speculation about both the location and purpose of the gathering.

Questions raised about the location

As the clip gained traction, social media users attempted to identify where it was filmed. One user asked Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, "What country is it?"

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Grok responded: "Based on the shops (Kebab House, Sanam, Jilani’s, Dubai Jewellery), red-brick British buildings, traffic lights and street layout, this is the United Kingdom - almost certainly Birmingham, West Midlands. It looks like a Muharram/Ashura procession."

The response further intensified discussion, with users comparing landmarks visible in the video and debating whether the event took place in Manchester, Birmingham, or another British city.

Understanding the religious ceremony

Several users stepped in to explain the significance of the scenes shown in the footage.

One widely shared explanation stated: "Explanation of the event for those wondering: That video shows a Shia Muslim practice called matam (chest-beating), which happens during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar."

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The post continued by describing how the ritual commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, during which Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions were killed after standing against what they viewed as tyranny and injustice.

According to the explanation, participants strike their chests rhythmically as an expression of grief and remembrance. The practice is particularly associated with Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

The user concluded: "So in short: it’s not violence or anger, it’s a form of religious mourning, a way to keep the memory and meaning of Karbala alive."

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Mixed reactions across social media

The viral video generated sharply divided opinions online. Some users expressed concern over the size of the gathering, while others criticized what they viewed as attempts to portray the event negatively.

One commenter wrote, "Just say you are racist, no need to hide anymore."

Meanwhile, many others focused on providing cultural and religious context, arguing that the scenes reflected a longstanding religious tradition rather than any form of unrest.

As debate continued, the video became another example of how short clips shared online can generate conflicting interpretations, particularly when viewed without background information about the events being depicted.