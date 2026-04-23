'No Waiting, No Struggling': Disabled Man Praises Mumbai Metro's Wheelchair Accessibility - VIDEO

Mumbai’s push toward inclusive public infrastructure has found its most heartfelt endorsement yet, not from officials, but from a commuter who experienced it firsthand.

Mumbai resident and comedian Karn Shah, known on Instagram as rollyrollyshah, has gone viral after sharing a powerful video showing how the city’s Metro system has finally become wheelchair accessible, allowing him to travel home independently.

A simple ride, a powerful moment

The now-viral clip captures Shah navigating the Metro journey entirely on his own, something many commuters take for granted but which marked a deeply personal milestone for him.

The video begins with a policeman escorting him to an elevator, highlighting how station staff are trained to assist passengers with mobility needs. Shah then proceeds smoothly to the ticket counter, which is designed at wheelchair height, allowing him to purchase his ticket without assistance.

From entering the station to boarding the train safely and exiting at his destination, every step of the journey reflects accessibility features working as intended.

“It felt like freedom”

What truly resonated with viewers was Shah’s emotional caption accompanying the video.

“For most, it’s just a metro ride. For me, it felt like freedom. No waiting. No struggling. No ‘can someone help?’ Just me, my wheelchair, and independence. Thank you @devendra_fadnavis @mumbaimetro @official_mmmocl @mumbaimetro3 for making it accessible and keeping us, the minority in mind.”

The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands praising both Shah’s optimism and the growing focus on inclusive urban design.

Accessibility beyond infrastructure

While Mumbai’s Metro network has often been celebrated for speed and efficiency, Shah’s video has sparked a wider conversation about dignity, independence and representation in public spaces.

Many users noted that accessibility is not merely about ramps or lifts, it is about enabling people with disabilities to live independently without relying on constant assistance.