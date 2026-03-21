'No Means No, Leave': Viral Video Shows Man Ignoring 8 Rejections, Leaves Only After Woman Says She’s A Feminist

The phrase “no means no” is simple, direct, and universally understood, yet incidents like this continue to prove that not everyone respects it. A recent viral video has reignited conversations around consent, persistence, and the way women’s boundaries are often ignored.

What happened in the viral clip?

The video, shared on Instagram by user imhaileyshea, begins with a woman casually taking selfies. Moments later, an unknown man approaches her and starts making conversation. What follows quickly turns uncomfortable.

He repeatedly asks for her phone number, suggests going on a date, and even requests pictures. Each time, the woman politely declines. Despite being turned down not once but multiple times, reportedly up to eight, the man continues to push, seemingly ignoring her clear lack of interest.

Surprisingly, he only backs off when she mentions that she is a feminist, rather than when she had firmly said “no” several times before.

Why this video struck a chord online

The clip has since garnered over 800,000 views, sparking strong reactions across social media. Many viewers expressed frustration over how persistence is often mistaken for charm, when in reality it can cross into harassment.

Several users pointed out the irony that repeated refusals didn’t deter the man, but labeling herself a feminist did. This led to a mix of sarcastic and serious responses, with some joking about using the “feminist card” as a strategy to ward off unwanted attention.

Others highlighted a deeper issue: the troubling tendency to disregard women’s boundaries unless reinforced by something perceived as intimidating or confrontational.

The bigger conversation around consent

The incident reflects a broader societal issue. Consent is not negotiable, and a refusal does not need to be justified, softened, or repeated. Experts and advocates have long emphasised that persistence after rejection can create discomfort and even fear.

In many cases, women feel pressured to remain polite while rejecting advances, which can sometimes encourage further insistence. This dynamic often shifts the burden onto women rather than addressing the behavior itself.

Social media reactions

Online reactions ranged from supportive to critical. Some praised the woman for handling the situation calmly and with composure. Others questioned why a straightforward “no” wasn’t enough in the first place. One user said, "I love that you simply said, “I’m not interested.” (even though it didn’t work) As long as you feel safe doing so and you’re in a public place, this is the way to go. It’s kind and clear. No need to make up 100 excuses."

Another user said, "Wait… so I don’t need to invent a fake boyfriend anymore? I can just say “I’m a feminist” and it works? Revolutionary." A recurring sentiment among commenters was that women should not need excuses, such as having a boyfriend or invoking feminism, to have their boundaries respected.