'No Less Than Miracle': Pinned by Lioness For 30 Minutes, Gujarat Man Stays Calm, Pats Big Cat And Survives - VIDEO

A dramatic encounter between a lioness and a villager in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district ended with the man surviving after remaining remarkably calm throughout the attack. The incident, which took place on Sunday in Garajiya village near Palitana, was captured on video and has since spread widely across social media.

The footage shows the lioness holding the injured man on the ground beside a parked pickup truck while frightened villagers watch from a distance. Although people shouted and threw stones in an attempt to distract the animal, nobody approached out of fear. During the tense moments, the injured man stayed still and even gently reached toward the lioness in what appeared to be an effort to avoid provoking it further.

After several minutes, the lioness released him and quietly walked away toward a nearby cattle shelter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim out of danger

The injured man has been identified as Kalubhai Parmar, a member of the Maldhari pastoral community, which has traditionally lived alongside Asiatic lions in the Greater Gir landscape.

He was first taken to a government hospital in Palitana before being shifted to Bhavnagar for further treatment. Forest officials confirmed that he is now out of danger and continues to recover from his injuries.

Forest department praises presence of mind

According to the Palitana range forest office, the lioness had entered Garajiya village on the morning of July 6 after residents noticed its presence and raised an alarm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said the lioness attempted to leave the area but injured Parmar during the incident. The department commended the victim for his response, stating that his composure likely prevented the encounter from becoming far more dangerous.

The forest department praised the injured man for his "extraordinary courage, patience, presence of mind and mental composure", adding that these qualities helped ensure the situation did not escalate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lioness being tracked

Authorities have launched an operation to safely capture the lioness following the incident.

Residents have been urged not to chase, corner or harass the animal if it is spotted. Instead, officials have appealed to villagers to immediately alert the forest department and allow trained personnel to handle the situation.

Forest officials said the lioness had hunted prey in the Dharwada area near Sonpari village a day before the incident. It later moved into Garajiya village, which falls within one of its regular movement corridors.