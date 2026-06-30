'No Dignity Even In Death': Dead Cow Dragged For 1 Km By Garbage Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh Village; Sparks Outrage - VIDEO

A video from Jhallar Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district has sparked widespread outrage after showing the carcass of a dead cow being dragged by a municipal garbage collection vehicle. The footage quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism from local residents, cow protection groups, and members of the Rashtriya Hindu Sena.

The incident has prompted demands for a fair investigation and strict action against those found responsible.

Cow was reportedly killed in road accident

According to local authorities, the cow had died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Paratwada Road. As the animal appeared to be stray, no owner came forward to claim the body, leaving it lying near the roadside for nearly two days.

Officials said that as the carcass remained unattended, it began decomposing and creating a foul smell, raising concerns about sanitation and public health.

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Garbage vehicle used after tractor was unavailable

With no tractor or trolley immediately available to transport the carcass, sanitation workers allegedly tied the dead cow with a rope and used the village garbage collection vehicle to remove it from near a showroom to the waste disposal site.

During the removal process, a passerby recorded the incident on video. Once the footage surfaced online on Monday, it quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions from the public.

Cow protection groups demand accountability

The incident has been condemned by several local organizations, including the Rashtriya Hindu Sena. State President Deepak Malviya described the handling of the animal as "inhuman" and called for accountability.

"Even a deceased cow deserves to be treated with dignity and given a respectful final rite."

He urged the district administration to conduct an impartial inquiry and take strict action against any officials or employees found negligent.

Panchayat issues notice to driver

Jhallar Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Manish Narware acknowledged the incident and explained that the cow had died in a road accident two days earlier. He said the administration was unable to arrange a tractor in time, prompting sanitation workers to use the garbage vehicle to clear the road.

According to the Sarpanch, the garbage vehicle driver, Nikhil Baraskar, has been issued a notice over the incident. He also stated that after the carcass was removed, the cow was given a proper final disposal in accordance with local procedures.