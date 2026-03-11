'No Bro, This Is Wrong': Varanasi's 'Kankal' Restaurant Goes Viral After Waiters Make Kids Cry With Ghost Outfits

Across India, many restaurants are experimenting with unusual themes and immersive interiors to offer visitors a memorable experience along with their meals. While some focus on aesthetic decor or creative presentations, others go a step further by creating dramatic environments that feel more like entertainment venues than traditional eateries.

One such place gaining attention online is Kankal Horror Restaurant, which has gone viral for its horror-themed dining concept.

Horror-themed decor creates haunted atmosphere

Located in the ancient city of Varanasi, the restaurant is designed to resemble a haunted setting. The interiors are deliberately dark, with black-painted walls decorated with skeleton sketches, ghostly figures, and eerie artwork.

In the now-viral clip, a small family can be seen seated at a table enjoying their meal. A man, a woman, and their young son sit together with food plates placed in front of them.

While the parents appear comfortable in the environment, the child looks around the room with visible curiosity. At the same time, the unusual decorations seem to make him slightly uneasy. The situation takes a dramatic turn when a performer in costume begins interacting with guests.

Performer in horror costume approaches table

Part of the restaurant’s theme includes live performers who walk around to entertain diners. In the video, a person dressed in a long dark robe moves between tables while wearing a necklace made of skull-shaped props.

The performer’s face paint and costume blend perfectly with the eerie surroundings. As the performer approaches the family’s table, the young boy watches cautiously while the figure slowly moves closer.

Child gets frightened during interaction

Noticing the boy’s reaction, the performer attempts to break the ice by offering a handshake. However, the child immediately hides behind his mother, clearly scared by the appearance.

The performer tries again, reaching out in a friendly manner. After a brief moment, the boy gathers some courage and slowly leans forward as if to respond. But just as he attempts the handshake, the performer suddenly makes a small frightening gesture.

The unexpected move startles the child, who bursts into tears while sitting next to his mother. The video ends soon after this moment.

Internet reacts to the viral clip

Shared online on March 8, the video quickly spread across social media and has already crossed 20 million views, sparking a debate among viewers.

Many users criticised the situation, saying such environments may not be suitable for young children.

One person wrote, “No bro this is so wrong. It can affect the child’s mental balance. Kids should never be taken to such scary places.”

Another user commented humorously, “Ladke ki bhookh hi mar gai.”

A third said, “I request all the people not to take children in such a place.”

Meanwhile, several viewers pointed out that horror-themed experiences may be entertaining for adults but can easily frighten younger visitors.