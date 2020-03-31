Nizamuddin Mosque Gathering: Why is Rajdeep Sardersai being trolled for calling Tableeghi Jamaat a 'religious meeting'

On Monday, veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled for calling Tableeghi Jamaat a religious meeting. The Tableeghi Jamaat was held in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi.

Rajdeep Sardesai wrote, "6 people who attended a religious meeting in Delhi in mid March have died of corona virus in Telangana. Tragic and extremely worrying.. several hundred others who attended will be tracked/quarantined.. FIR being filed in case.. area sealed."

After which netizens slammed Sardesai for calling Tableeghi Jamaat as religious meeting. One user said, "No Spine to mention which religious gathering it was." While other user said, "That “religious meeting” was that of #TablighiJamat . To know who they are - pls refer to Wikipedia."

Here’s what Twitterati had to say: