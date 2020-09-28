Nicki ‘Matchmaker’ Minaj: Two Indians apparently started dating in Anaconda’s comment section

The COVID-19 lockdown may have resulted in the most bizarre ways of finding a ‘date’. Besides the obvious virtual methods like Tinder or Hinge, people have now come up with innovative methods to find their perfect match.

Our latest discovery, thanks to a Twitter user is even more dramatic than Sima Taparia’s Netflix show ‘Indian Matchmaking’. Here, the cupid is none other than the rap goddess Nicki Minaj.

According to some screenshots shared by a netizen on the microblogging site, two Indians started dating after meeting in the comment section of Nicki’s iconic song ‘Anaconda’ on YouTube.