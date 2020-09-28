Nicki ‘Matchmaker’ Minaj: Two Indians apparently started dating in Anaconda’s comment section

The COVID-19 lockdown may have resulted in the most bizarre ways of finding a ‘date’. Besides the obvious virtual methods like Tinder or Hinge, people have now come up with innovative methods to find their perfect match.
Our latest discovery, thanks to a Twitter user is even more dramatic than Sima Taparia’s Netflix show ‘Indian Matchmaking’. Here, the cupid is none other than the rap goddess Nicki Minaj.
According to some screenshots shared by a netizen on the microblogging site, two Indians started dating after meeting in the comment section of Nicki’s iconic song ‘Anaconda’ on YouTube.
A man named Raja Varma, and a woman named Rosie Pestel struck a conversation below the music video.
The woman makes the first move and says that since they’ve messaged thrice, they should date. She adds that she’s also a south Indian and is looking for a light-skinned guy.
The man replies that he is light-skinned, to which she gives out her phone number and asks additional information like his height and weight.
The accounts have no profile picture, and there is no way to find out if they really started dating or it was some sort of a prank by anonymous accounts.
Here are some reactions to the viral tweet.
Here's the full video for Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda'.
