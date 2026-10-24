Newborn Baby With Mustache And Goatee Goes Viral, Internet Wonders If Video Is AI-Generated - WATCH

A video claiming to show a newborn baby with a fully visible mustache and a tiny goatee has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers amused, confused and questioning whether the unusual footage is real or AI-generated.

The viral clip, reportedly shared on TikTok by a user named @Chevisjunior, shows a dark-haired infant lying on a hospital bed covered with blue sheets. Wrapped in a towel, the baby appears calm as he opens his eyes, moves his neck and responds with a faint smile when a woman gently touches him.

However, it is the baby's seemingly grown-up facial hair that has caught everyone's attention.

Newborn's Mustache And Goatee Leave Internet Users Stunned

At first glance, the infant appears to have a prominent black mustache above his upper lip. A closer look at the video also seems to reveal a small patch of hair resembling a goatee on his chin.

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Adding to the internet's amusement are the baby's slightly furrowed eyebrows and wide-eyed expressions, which have inspired viewers to compare his appearance to that of a much older man rather than a newborn.

Some social media users have jokingly described him as a tiny old man, with one humorous comparison suggesting that he looks like someone already frustrated with rising milk prices.

The baby's subtle reactions and occasional smile have also attracted attention, with several viewers finding his expressions adorable despite the unusual appearance.

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Is The Viral Baby Video Real Or AI-Generated?

While the footage continues to circulate across social media platforms, questions about its authenticity remain unanswered. NDTV has not independently verified the video, and the location and date of the purported birth are unknown.

Some internet users suspect that the clip may have been created or manipulated using artificial intelligence, while others have reacted to it as though it shows a genuine newborn.

There is currently no independently confirmed information establishing whether the baby's facial hair is real or whether the video has been edited or generated using AI.

'How Can This Happen?' Internet Reacts To Viral Clip

The unusual footage has prompted a range of reactions, from disbelief and humour to affection for the baby.

One user commented, "How can this happen?"

Another questioned the video's authenticity, writing, "Haha, this is AI. I can't believe people are believing this."

A third user took a humorous approach, saying, "This might not be normal. But at 34, that kid's mustache looks better than mine."

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video