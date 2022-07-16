'New tourist destination in Sri Lanka': Netizens react after photos of young woman at President's residence go viral |

Amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka in the last 70 years, Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday appointed the acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then to Singapore.

The protesters, meanwhile, have occupied the Presidential palace. In viral pictures and videos, they were seen enjoying in the swimming pool, resting on beds, enjoying lunches in the gardens, and also working out in the gym.

Amid this, several photos of a Sri Lankan young woman have gone viral on social media. The woman named Maduhansi Hasinthara visited the President's residence and clicked some photographs like a tourist.

The pictures were shared by the woman herself on her Facebook account on July 12. "At President's House, Colombo," reads the caption.

Meanwhile, netizens had some hilarious reactions to the pictures. However, some said this was inappropriate.

A Facebook user commented, "New tourist destination in Sri Lanka!" "You should become New president of Sri Lanka," wrote another one.

Check out the pictures below: