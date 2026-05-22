'Ragebait Max!' Pork Sausages Served To Pakistani Deportees On Deportation Flight From Ireland; Sparks Controversy

A deportation flight from Ireland to Pakistan has triggered controversy after passengers were reportedly served pork sausages as part of a traditional Irish breakfast before departure, despite the Muslim-majority background of those onboard.

The chartered flight, which departed from Dublin to Islamabad in September last year, carried 24 Pakistani men facing deportation. According to Irish Sun, The issue later surfaced in a human rights monitoring report that criticised aspects of the operation, particularly the meal served before take-off.

Human rights monitor calls meal “inappropriate”

According to the report, the deportees had been kept overnight in three separate prisons before boarding the flight. Two passengers were reportedly categorised as high-risk due to prior criminal offences.

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While the overall deportation process was described as respectful toward the “rights and dignity of the returnees,” the report highlighted concerns about the quality and suitability of the food provided.

“Serving pork sausages as part of a full Irish breakfast was inappropriate,” the monitor stated, adding that the meal standards overall were poor.

The revelation reportedly emerged after documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Ireland tightens deportation measures

The Pakistan-bound charter flight was part of Ireland’s broader immigration enforcement campaign aimed at increasing deportations of individuals staying illegally in the country.

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Reports suggest the operation cost around £410,000, with additional deportation flights arranged to Georgia, Nigeria and Romania during 2025.

In total, more than 200 migrants were deported through the chartered operations, which reportedly cost close to £1 million overall.

Ireland currently offers financial assistance of up to €8,000 to asylum seekers willing to voluntarily return to their home countries. Those who decline after receiving official deportation orders can face forced removal.

Flight included Garda officers, doctor and interpreter

The Pakistan deportation flight reportedly included members of the Garda police force, a medical professional, an interpreter and an independent observer tasked with monitoring how deportees were treated throughout the operation.

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The report also examined onboard conditions, including the use of restraints in some situations.

One passenger reportedly became upset while boarding after suspecting that a Garda officer was filming him on a mobile phone. Investigators later confirmed that “recording was taking place.”

Luggage and mobile phone complaints after landing

After arriving in Islamabad, two deportees allegedly returned to the aircraft visibly distressed. One claimed his mobile phone had not been returned, while another said his luggage was missing.

Officials reportedly assured both men that delays involving personal belongings were common during deportation procedures and that their items would eventually be returned.

Following criticism over the breakfast incident, the aviation company responsible for organising the charter operation reportedly revised its catering arrangements for future deportation flights.